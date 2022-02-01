Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best Node.js Travel API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
amadeus
Node library for the Amadeus Self-Service travel APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tigerbay
TypeScript & JavaScript TigerBay API client for Node and Browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sky
skyscanner
Skyscanner's public API for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sky
skyss
🚌 Node.JS wrapper for Skyss.no APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
node-imhdsk
An unofficial API for grabbing data from imhd.sk
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vas
vasttrafik
Simple Node.js wrapper around Vasttrafik API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ita
izi-travel-api
Node module to assist with izi travel api
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
skyss-cli
🚌 Command line client for interacting with stops and routes from Skyss.no APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package