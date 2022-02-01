openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Node.js Travel API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

amadeus

Node library for the Amadeus Self-Service travel APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
13d ago

tigerbay

TypeScript & JavaScript TigerBay API client for Node and Browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
5d ago
sky

skyscanner

Skyscanner's public API for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
sky

skyss

🚌 Node.JS wrapper for Skyss.no APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ni

node-imhdsk

An unofficial API for grabbing data from imhd.sk

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
vas

vasttrafik

Simple Node.js wrapper around Vasttrafik API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
ita

izi-travel-api

Node module to assist with izi travel api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sc

skyss-cli

🚌 Command line client for interacting with stops and routes from Skyss.no APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago