10 Best Node.js Translation Libraries

google-translate

Google translate API for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@superset-ui/translation

Apache Superset UI packages

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
282
Last Commit
2mos ago
tra

translate

🈂️ Translate text on node.js and the browser with promises

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
cou

counterpart

A translation and localization library for Node.js and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ta

translate-api

A free google translation api, support text and page

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
165
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

i18n-translate-json

npm module that automatically translates node-i18n JSON files

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tra

translations

🌍 translations api for node.js, browsers and the command line

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
6yrs ago

locale-man

Interactive translation manager for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gta

@k3rn31p4nic/google-translate-api

Testing 'google-translate-api' package

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gt

get-translation

Internationalization workflow and formatting

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago