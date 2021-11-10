openbase logo
9 Best Node.js Timezone Libraries

moment-timezone

Timezone support for moment.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
8.8M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
11
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
tj

timezones.json

Full list of timezones

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
596
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@js-joda/timezone

🕑 Immutable date and time library for javascript

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
55.5K
Last Commit
13d ago
spa

spacetime

A lightweight javascript timezone library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
gt

geo-tz

A node.js module to find the timezone based on gps coordinates

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
tim

timezone

Full-blown timezone aware date math and formatting for JavaScript in 2.7k.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
18.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
jst

jstz

🌐Timezone detection for JavaScript

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
96.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

tz-lookup

JavaScript Library for Timezone Lookup by Location

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
35.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@mapbox/timespace

compute fuzzy local time from a location

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago