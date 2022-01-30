Categories
4 Best Node.js Timer Libraries
exe
exectimer
Very simple module to calculate block execution time.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nan
nanotimer
A much higher accuracy timer object that makes use of the node.js hrtime function call.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ts
timer-stopwatch
A stopwatch and countdown timer module for node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
block-timer
A node.js timer implementation for timing blocks of code that are run one or more times
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
