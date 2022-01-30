openbase logo
4 Best Node.js Timer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
exe

exectimer

Very simple module to calculate block execution time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
15d ago
nan

nanotimer

A much higher accuracy timer object that makes use of the node.js hrtime function call.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ts

timer-stopwatch

A stopwatch and countdown timer module for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bt

block-timer

A node.js timer implementation for timing blocks of code that are run one or more times

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
8yrs ago