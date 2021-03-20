openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Text-to-Speech Libraries

google-tts-api

Google TTS (Text-To-Speech) for node.js

say

say

TTS (text to speech) for node.js. send text from node.js to your speakers.

@google-cloud/text-to-speech

Node.js client for Google Cloud Text-to-Speech

node-gtts

Google Text-to-Speech for NodeJS (Unofficial API)

tts

text-to-speech-js

✌️ A small JavaScript library that provides a text to speech conversion using tts-api.com service.

in

ivona-node

Ivona Cloud (via Amazon services) client library for Node

mespeak

NPM entry for mespeak for easier installation and usage in browserify

@ibm-watson/text-to-speech-nodejs

This is a deprecated Watson Text to Speech Service Demo. A link to the newly supported demo is below

winsay

TTS module (text to speech) for node.js on windows using Edge.js

flite

npm module: binding for flite, a tiny text-to-speech synthesizer

