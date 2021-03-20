Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Text-to-Speech Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gta
google-tts-api
Google TTS (Text-To-Speech) for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
say
say
TTS (text to speech) for node.js. send text from node.js to your speakers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
@google-cloud/text-to-speech
Node.js client for Google Cloud Text-to-Speech
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng
node-gtts
Google Text-to-Speech for NodeJS (Unofficial API)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tts
text-to-speech-js
✌️ A small JavaScript library that provides a text to speech conversion using tts-api.com service.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
in
ivona-node
Ivona Cloud (via Amazon services) client library for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mes
mespeak
NPM entry for mespeak for easier installation and usage in browserify
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ibm-watson/text-to-speech-nodejs
This is a deprecated Watson Text to Speech Service Demo. A link to the newly supported demo is below
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
win
winsay
TTS module (text to speech) for node.js on windows using Edge.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fli
flite
npm module: binding for flite, a tiny text-to-speech synthesizer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package