10 Best Node.js Testing Framework Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jest
Delightful JavaScript Testing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.6M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
367
Top Feedback
64
Great Documentation
56
Easy to Use
45
Performant
puppeteer
Headless Chrome Node.js API
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
448
Top Feedback
28
Easy to Use
27
Great Documentation
18
Performant
truffle
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
mocha
☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35
Easy to Use
34
Great Documentation
28
Performant
nightwatch
End-to-end testing framework written in Node.js and using the W3C Webdriver API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
179K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
tap
tape
tap-producing test harness for node and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
codeceptjs
Supercharged End 2 End Testing Framework for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
jasmine
A jasmine runner for node projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
chai
BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
5M
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18
Easy to Use
15
Great Documentation
12
Performant
supertest
🕷 Super-agent driven library for testing node.js HTTP servers using a fluent API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
3
Poor Documentation
rew
rewire
Easy monkey-patching for node.js unit tests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
290K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
protractor
E2E test framework for Angular apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
2
Performant
gremlins.js
Monkey testing library for web apps and Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
puppeteer-core
Headless Chrome Node.js API
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-opcua-end2end-test
an implementation of a OPC UA stack fully written in javascript and nodejs - http://node-opcua.github.io/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zom
zombie
Insanely fast, full-stack, headless browser testing using node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
754.1KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
up9
up9
up9 ===
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package