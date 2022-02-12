openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Testing Framework Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

jest

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.6M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
367
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
45Performant

puppeteer

Headless Chrome Node.js API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
448
Top Feedback
28Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
18Performant

truffle

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

mocha

☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant

nightwatch

End-to-end testing framework written in Node.js and using the W3C Webdriver API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
179K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
tap

tape

tap-producing test harness for node and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

codeceptjs

Supercharged End 2 End Testing Framework for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

jasmine

A jasmine runner for node projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

chai

BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
5M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
12Performant

supertest

🕷 Super-agent driven library for testing node.js HTTP servers using a fluent API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Performant
3Poor Documentation
rew

rewire

Easy monkey-patching for node.js unit tests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
290K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

protractor

E2E test framework for Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
2Performant

gremlins.js

Monkey testing library for web apps and Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback

puppeteer-core

Headless Chrome Node.js API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago

node-opcua-end2end-test

an implementation of a OPC UA stack fully written in javascript and nodejs - http://node-opcua.github.io/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7d ago
zom

zombie

Insanely fast, full-stack, headless browser testing using node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
up9

up9

up9 ===

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit