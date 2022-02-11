openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Test Runner Libraries

ts-jest

A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
7.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6Hard to Use
2Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation

mocha

☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant

ava

Node.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
uvu

uvu

uvu is an extremely fast and lightweight test runner for Node.js and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
638K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

karma-chrome-launcher

A Karma plugin. Launcher for Chrome and Chrome Canary.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
puppeteer-loadtest

load test puppeteer (Headless Chrome API) script using node

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
japa

Lean test runner for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit

Kava has been powering accurate test suites in node.js and the browser since 2012.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
7mos ago
@xieyuheng/test-runner

A Test Runner for Node.js.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5mos ago
pixl-unit

A very simple unit test runner for Node.JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
616
Last Commit
3yrs ago

whiskey

Whiskey is a powerful test runner for Node.js applications and a process orchestration framework which makes running integration tests with a lot of service / process dependencies easier.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
8yrs ago
node-test

A simple, asynchronous test runner for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
node-karma-wrapper

Karma test runner wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nutra

The "N.U.T.R.A — Node Unit Test Runner Auxiliary" is a simple, extendable module for running unit tests in node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago