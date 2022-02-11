Categories
10 Best Node.js Test Runner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tj
ts-jest
A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
7.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6
Hard to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Poor Documentation
mocha
☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35
Easy to Use
34
Great Documentation
28
Performant
ava
Node.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
uvu
uvu
uvu is an extremely fast and lightweight test runner for Node.js and the browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
638K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Responsive Maintainers
karma-chrome-launcher
A Karma plugin. Launcher for Chrome and Chrome Canary.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pl
puppeteer-loadtest
load test puppeteer (Headless Chrome API) script using node
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jap
japa
Lean test runner for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kava
Kava has been powering accurate test suites in node.js and the browser since 2012.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tr
@xieyuheng/test-runner
A Test Runner for Node.js.
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pu
pixl-unit
A very simple unit test runner for Node.JS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
616
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
whiskey
Whiskey is a powerful test runner for Node.js applications and a process orchestration framework which makes running integration tests with a lot of service / process dependencies easier.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
node-test
A simple, asynchronous test runner for Node.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nkw
node-karma-wrapper
Karma test runner wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nut
nutra
The "N.U.T.R.A — Node Unit Test Runner Auxiliary" is a simple, extendable module for running unit tests in node.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
