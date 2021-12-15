Categories
8 Best Node.js Test Reporting Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
allure-commandline
NPM wrapper around Allure commandline
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ksr
karma-spec-reporter
A Karma plugin. Report all spec-results to console (like mocha's spec reporter).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
396K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ksu
karma-sonarqube-unit-reporter
A Karma plugin. Unit tests execution report for SonarQube/Generic Coverage Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nj
node-jasper
JasperReports from Node.js
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
znr
zora-node-reporter
A reporter for zora which targets nodejs environment
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
4.71KB
Tree-Shakeable
msn
mocha-sauce-notifying-reporter
A mocha (JS test framework) reporter plugin that sends a jobUpdate to Sauce Labs when a test completes
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmr
nutra-minimal-reporter
The "nutra-minimal-reporter" module is a (nearly) silent testing framework reporter for the "N.U.T.R.A." unit test runner.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ktn
kixx-test-node
A Node.js test runner and reporter with KixxTest under the hood.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
