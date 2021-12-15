openbase logo
allure-commandline

NPM wrapper around Allure commandline

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
karma-spec-reporter

A Karma plugin. Report all spec-results to console (like mocha's spec reporter).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
396K
Last Commit
karma-sonarqube-unit-reporter

A Karma plugin. Unit tests execution report for SonarQube/Generic Coverage Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
node-jasper

JasperReports from Node.js

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
2yrs ago
zora-node-reporter

A reporter for zora which targets nodejs environment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
mocha-sauce-notifying-reporter

A mocha (JS test framework) reporter plugin that sends a jobUpdate to Sauce Labs when a test completes

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nutra-minimal-reporter

The "nutra-minimal-reporter" module is a (nearly) silent testing framework reporter for the "N.U.T.R.A." unit test runner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
kixx-test-node

A Node.js test runner and reporter with KixxTest under the hood.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago