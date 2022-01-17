Categories
10 Best Node.js Test Coverage Libraries
c8
c8
output coverage reports using Node.js' built in coverage
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
am
aria-mocha
Zero configuration CLI testing tool for nodejs and browser base
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uni
unitest
🌎 Seamless node and browser unit testing with code coverage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pru
prunk
A mocking utility for node.js require
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gt
gt
Simple JS unit testing framework similar to QUnit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oot
operation-orange-test
- A minimum of Node v6 is required. - `npm install` to install dependencies. - `npm start` to run the app. - `npm test` to run unit tests and coverage report.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gnm
grunt-node-mocha
Opiniated complete mocha testing framework for nodejs application. Where all watch,clean,mocha and instanbul code coverage configured as one.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodecover
A lightweitght, pure javascript code coverage library. With support for nodeunit.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nut
nutra
The "N.U.T.R.A — Node Unit Test Runner Auxiliary" is a simple, extendable module for running unit tests in node.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mua
mock-user-auth
Mock-User-Auth is a mock user authentication API developed in Nodejs and Express using JWT as authenticator using the ES6 version of JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
