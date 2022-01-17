openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Test Coverage Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

c8

c8

output coverage reports using Node.js' built in coverage

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
am

aria-mocha

Zero configuration CLI testing tool for nodejs and browser base

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
1yr ago
uni

unitest

🌎 Seamless node and browser unit testing with code coverage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pru

prunk

A mocking utility for node.js require

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gt

gt

Simple JS unit testing framework similar to QUnit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
4yrs ago
oot

operation-orange-test

- A minimum of Node v6 is required. - `npm install` to install dependencies. - `npm start` to run the app. - `npm test` to run unit tests and coverage report.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
gnm

grunt-node-mocha

Opiniated complete mocha testing framework for nodejs application. Where all watch,clean,mocha and instanbul code coverage configured as one.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nod

nodecover

A lightweitght, pure javascript code coverage library. With support for nodeunit.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
nut

nutra

The "N.U.T.R.A — Node Unit Test Runner Auxiliary" is a simple, extendable module for running unit tests in node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mua

mock-user-auth

Mock-User-Auth is a mock user authentication API developed in Nodejs and Express using JWT as authenticator using the ES6 version of JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago