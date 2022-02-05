telegraf
Modern Telegram Bot Framework for Node.js
messaging-api-telegram
Messaging APIs for multi-platform
telegram
NodeJS/Browser MTProto API Telegram client library,
telegraf-session-local
Telegraf local sessions middleware with multiple supported storage types (Memory/FileSync/FileAsync/...) using lowdb
node-telegram-bot-api
Telegram Bot API for NodeJS
botfather
Lightweight node.js module for easier use telegram bot platform.
telegram-bot-api
First Telegram Bot API node.js library
telebot
The easy way to write Telegram bots in Node.js
grammy
The Telegram Bot Framework.
slimbot
Telegram Bot API for Node.js
simple-telegram-message
send a telegram message to yourself, a friend or a channel with node.js
telegram-node-bot
Node module for creating Telegram bots.
telegram-mtproto
Telegram client api (MTProto) library
telegram-api
A simple API to create and control Telegram bots
node-telegram-bot
Client wrapper for Telegram Bot API (Under heavy development)
cloudrail-si
Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
telegram-promise
Simple implementation of Telegram Bot Api. ES2015, Promise.
telegram.link
Telegram API library (javascript, node.js)
telegram-nodity
telegram api bot for node.js
