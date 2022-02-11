Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Stripe API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
stripe
Node.js library for the Stripe API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
907K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
15
Easy to Use
8
Performant
stripe-node
Node.js library for the Stripe API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fs
fastify-stripe
Stripe Node.js Library instance initialization and encapsulation in fastify framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sap
stripe-as-promised
Wrap Stripe.js async methods to return promises
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsc
node-stripe-charge
node + stripe + express + bootstrap 4 (used for one time charges)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@panda-clouds/stripe
A Node wrapper for stripe
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sl
stripe-lib
A library to make easier some simple requests to stripe.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-stripe
An Extensive support to stripe api for nodejs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
carcass-stripe
Stripe module for the Carcass framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swn
stripe-wrapper-node
A nodeJS wrapper for Stripe payments
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package