10 Best Node.js Stripe API Libraries

10 Best Node.js Stripe API Libraries
stripe

Node.js library for the Stripe API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
907K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
8Performant

stripe-node

Node.js library for the Stripe API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fs

fastify-stripe

Stripe Node.js Library instance initialization and encapsulation in fastify framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3mos ago
sap

stripe-as-promised

Wrap Stripe.js async methods to return promises

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nsc

node-stripe-charge

node + stripe + express + bootstrap 4 (used for one time charges)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@panda-clouds/stripe

A Node wrapper for stripe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
sl

stripe-lib

A library to make easier some simple requests to stripe.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ns

node-stripe

An Extensive support to stripe api for nodejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago

carcass-stripe

Stripe module for the Carcass framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
swn

stripe-wrapper-node

A nodeJS wrapper for Stripe payments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit