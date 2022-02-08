Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js String Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
slu
slugify
Slugifies a string
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
us
underscore.string
String manipulation helpers for javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cls
clsx
A tiny (228B) utility for constructing `className` strings conditionally.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
4
Performant
num
numeral
A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
813K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
voc
voca
The ultimate JavaScript string library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
117K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
str
string
Extra JavaScript string methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
95.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
sub
subslate
A configurable template string replacement library for Node.js, web, and Deno
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
sk
string-kit
A string manipulation toolbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ms
magic-string
Manipulate strings like a wizard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.4M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
string-hash
Fast string hashing function for Node.JS.
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dmp
diff-match-patch
npm package for https://github.com/google/diff-match-patch
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
str
stringz
💯 Super fast unicode-aware string manipulation Javascript library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
63.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
str
strman
🏗A Javascript string manipulation library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sm
string-manager
string manipulation for javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package