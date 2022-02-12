openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Streaming Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

webtorrent

⚡️ Streaming torrent client for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
54
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

scramjet

Simple yet powerful live data computation framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

archiver

a streaming interface for archive generation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.2M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
nms

node-media-server

A Node.js implementation of RTMP/HTTP-FLV/WS-FLV/HLS/DASH/MP4 Media Server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Slow
hig

highland

High-level streams library for Node.js and the browser

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
58.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
twi

twit

Twitter API Client for node (REST & Streaming API)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ffm

ffmpeg

ffmpeg module for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Poor Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
nrs

node-rtsp-stream

Stream any RTSP stream and output to websocket for consumption by jsmpeg (https://github.com/phoboslab/jsmpeg). HTML5 streaming video! Requires ffmpeg.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pee

peerflix

Streaming torrent client for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
817
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

dashjs

A reference client implementation for the playback of MPEG DASH via Javascript and compliant browsers.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
bus

busboy

A streaming parser for HTML form data for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.7M
Last Commit
1mo ago
wsa

websockets-streaming-audio

Stream audio to a Web Audio API enabled browser from Node.js server side using Web Worker and Web Socket

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

node-nats-streaming

Node.js client for NATS Streaming

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
8mos ago

s3-streaming-upload

s3-streaming-upload is node.js library that listens to your stream and upload its data to Amazon S3 using ManagedUpload API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ps

peerflix-server

Streaming torrent client for Node.js with web ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
4mos ago

nile.js

Scalable peer to peer live video streaming built on torrents and webRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ffe

fluent-ffmpeg-extended

A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago

@gofunky/trumpet

parse and transform streaming html using css selectors

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
kwj

kimono-wrapper-js

👘

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant