10 Best Node.js Stock API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ccxt

A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant
rob

robinhood

📈 NodeJS client for Robinhood Trading 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec

technicalindicators

A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
gf

google-finance

Google Finance client library for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wat

webull-api-ts

Webull trading API for node-js :: ts, prod

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
yf

yahoo-finance

Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
ni

node-iex

Connector/SDK for the IEX Stock API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
alp

alphavantage

A simple interface to the Alpha Vantage API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
sj

stocks.js

💰 stocks.js is an easy-to-use stock market API for Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gs

google-stocks

Get stocks using Google Finance API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ta

tradier-api

Node.js library for the Tradier API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago

blpapi

Bloomberg Open API module for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago