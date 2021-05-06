Categories
10 Best Node.js State Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
spe
speedux
State management for React with Redux, made easier
81
175
9mos ago
reh
rehoard
ReHoard is a simply pub/sub lib for js and node
0
26
3yrs ago
nsm
nodejs-state-machine
Node js state machine
8
24
4yrs ago
nsm
node-state-machine
State machine for NodeJS.
6
as
appolo-state
simple state managemnt for nodejs
0
6
3yrs ago
es
eco-state
Light Weight Asynchronous JavaScript Eco friendly State Management Library.
0
4
1yr ago
is
insta-state
Reactive state store that works with Angular, React, Vue or any nodejs based front-end app.
3
ds
djinn-state
Powerful yet simple state machine
2
zs
zoom-state
An easy to use state management system to manage state across multiple devices
1
0
2yrs ago
77.2KB
sm
@working-sloth/state-machine
State machine for NodeJS
3
1
2yrs ago
nb
n-behaviour
Finite State Machine / Behaviour management for nodejs and the browser
1
0
7yrs ago
mf
mini-fsm
A js/nodejs minimum Finite State Machine with fully ES6/ES7 support
3
0
5yrs ago
