10 Best Node.js State Management Libraries

spe

speedux

State management for React with Redux, made easier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
9mos ago
reh

rehoard

ReHoard is a simply pub/sub lib for js and node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nsm

nodejs-state-machine

Node js state machine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nsm

node-state-machine

State machine for NodeJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
as

appolo-state

simple state managemnt for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
es

eco-state

Light Weight Asynchronous JavaScript Eco friendly State Management Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
is

insta-state

Reactive state store that works with Angular, React, Vue or any nodejs based front-end app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
ds

djinn-state

Powerful yet simple state machine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
zs

zoom-state

An easy to use state management system to manage state across multiple devices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sm

@working-sloth/state-machine

State machine for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nb

n-behaviour

Finite State Machine / Behaviour management for nodejs and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
mf

mini-fsm

A js/nodejs minimum Finite State Machine with fully ES6/ES7 support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago