10 Best Node.js Stack Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@slack/web-api
Slack Developer Kit for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
525K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Poor Documentation
2
Hard to Use
@slack/webhook
Slack Developer Kit for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@slack/rtm-api
Slack Developer Kit for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
31.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
slack-notify
A Node.js wrapper around the Slack Webhook API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
40.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
slack-node
slack.com, slack, node sdk
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
slack
🎉✨ Slack API client for Node and browsers.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
916
Weekly Downloads
42.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-slack
a nodejs module for sending and receiving messages from Slack
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
17.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-slackr
A simple node.js library for send notifications to Slack via Incoming WebHooks.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
slack-api
A javascript wrapper for the Slack API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sla
slackbotapi
node.js Slack RTM API module
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-slackbot
Slackbot for node.js using RTM API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
