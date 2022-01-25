openbase logo
10 Best Node.js SSL Libraries

pem

pem

Create private keys and certificates with node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
204K
Last Commit
20d ago
dev

devcert

Local HTTPS development made easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
427K
Last Commit
7mos ago
lsp

local-ssl-proxy

Simple SSL HTTP proxy using a self-signed certificate. Intended for local development only.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
ge

greenlock-express

Free SSL and managed or automatic HTTPS for node.js with Express, Koa, Connect, Hapi, and all other middleware systems.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41.2K
Last Commit
es

express-sslify

Enforces SSL for node.js express projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
32.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

heroku-ssl-redirect

Redirect users to the SSL version of your app. For ExpressJS running on Heroku

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
21.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ees

express-enforces-ssl

Enforces SSL for Node.js ExpressJS projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
gsc

get-ssl-certificate

A zero-dependency utility that returns a website's SSL certificate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ssl-config

A node.js implementation of the recommended cipher suites and TLS/SSL versions from Mozilla's Server Side TLS project.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

beame-insta-ssl

HTTP is over. Don’t get left behind. Get free, secure HTTPS tunneling to your machine! Quick start here!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1yr ago