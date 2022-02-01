better-sqlite3
The fastest and simplest library for SQLite3 in Node.js.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
sqlite3
Asynchronous, non-blocking SQLite3 bindings for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
msnodesqlv8
branched from node-sqlserver, SQL server driver compatible with all versions of Node
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
sqlite
SQLite client for Node.js applications with SQL-based migrations API written in Typescript
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
pksqlite
Asynchronous, non-blocking SQLite3 bindings for Node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
vscode-sqlite3
Asynchronous, non-blocking SQLite3 bindings for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
sql-client
A dirt-simple SQL client abstraction for Node.js (currently) supporting PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQLite.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
sqlite-sync
Node module to sqlite sync and async
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
node10-sqlite
SQLite client library for Node.js applications (SQlite3, ES6 Promise, ES7 async/await, Babel) and SQL-based migrations API
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
sqlite-pool
SQLite3 client library for Node.js, with ES6 promises, an SQL-based migrations API, connection pooling, and managed transactions
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
warehousejs
Warehouse.js is a data storage layer for node.js and browser providing unified API for many supported storage engines (MongoDB, MySQL, SQLite, in-memory and others).
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped