10 Best Node.js SQLite Libraries

bs

better-sqlite3

The fastest and simplest library for SQLite3 in Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation

sqlite3

Asynchronous, non-blocking SQLite3 bindings for Node.js

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
458K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
msn

msnodesqlv8

branched from node-sqlserver, SQL server driver compatible with all versions of Node

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
8d ago

sqlite

SQLite client for Node.js applications with SQL-based migrations API written in Typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
718
Weekly Downloads
41.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
pks

pksqlite

Asynchronous, non-blocking SQLite3 bindings for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
11yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

vscode-sqlite3

Asynchronous, non-blocking SQLite3 bindings for Node.js

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
549
Last Commit
4mos ago

sql-client

A dirt-simple SQL client abstraction for Node.js (currently) supporting PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQLite.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
373
Last Commit
5mos ago
ss

sqlite-sync

Node module to sqlite sync and async

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
157
Last Commit
7mos ago
ns

node10-sqlite

SQLite client library for Node.js applications (SQlite3, ES6 Promise, ES7 async/await, Babel) and SQL-based migrations API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sp

sqlite-pool

SQLite3 client library for Node.js, with ES6 promises, an SQL-based migrations API, connection pooling, and managed transactions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
war

warehousejs

Warehouse.js is a data storage layer for node.js and browser providing unified API for many supported storage engines (MongoDB, MySQL, SQLite, in-memory and others).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago