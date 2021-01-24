openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Spotify API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

swa

spotify-web-api-node

A Node.js wrapper for Spotify's Web API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
saj

spotify-api.js

A complete wrapper for spotify web api for deno, node.js and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
1mo ago
sd

spotify-dl

Spotify Downloader and alternative of Spotdl(python) tool made in NodeJS based on youtube-dl

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
701
Weekly Downloads
222
Last Commit
19d ago
nsa

node-spotify-api

A simple easy to use wrapper for the Spotify API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
633
Last Commit
3yrs ago
spo

spotify

A very simple node.js library for the Spotify REST API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nsh

node-spotify-helper

The sweetest Spotify helper out there.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nsw

node-spotify-webhelper

node.js client library for Spotify WebHelper API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nsw

node-spotify-wrapper

A wrapper to work with Spotify Web API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nl

node-libspotify

A wrapper for the node wrapper for libspotify. Bacause - you know - you can never have to many levels of abstraction. Also, the node-spotify lib is not entirely, but almost, unlike any code you would ever write or access in node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nsw

node-spotify-webhelper-portscanner

node.js client library for Spotify WebHelper API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
smw

spotify-middleware-webapi

Spotify WebApi for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago