Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Spotify API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swa
spotify-web-api-node
A Node.js wrapper for Spotify's Web API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
saj
spotify-api.js
A complete wrapper for spotify web api for deno, node.js and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sd
spotify-dl
Spotify Downloader and alternative of Spotdl(python) tool made in NodeJS based on youtube-dl
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
701
Weekly Downloads
222
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsa
node-spotify-api
A simple easy to use wrapper for the Spotify API.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
633
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spo
spotify
A very simple node.js library for the Spotify REST API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsh
node-spotify-helper
The sweetest Spotify helper out there.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsw
node-spotify-webhelper
node.js client library for Spotify WebHelper API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsw
node-spotify-wrapper
A wrapper to work with Spotify Web API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
node-libspotify
A wrapper for the node wrapper for libspotify. Bacause - you know - you can never have to many levels of abstraction. Also, the node-spotify lib is not entirely, but almost, unlike any code you would ever write or access in node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsw
node-spotify-webhelper-portscanner
node.js client library for Spotify WebHelper API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smw
spotify-middleware-webapi
Spotify WebApi for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package