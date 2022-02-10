openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Speech-to-Text Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@google-cloud/speech

Node.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

watson-speech

Library for using the IBM Watson Speech to Text and Text to Speech services in web browsers.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vosk

Offline speech recognition API for Android, iOS, Raspberry Pi and servers with Python, Java, C# and Node

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
4d ago
ann

annyang

💬 Speech recognition for your site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
933
Last Commit
1yr ago

@ibm-watson/speech-to-text-nodejs

🎤 Sample Node.js Application for the IBM Watson Speech to Text Service

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
stt

speech-to-text

A speech to text module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
388
Last Commit
3yrs ago
spo

spoken

Spoken - JavaScript Text-to-Speech and Speech-to-Text for AI Artificial Intelligence Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
son

sonus

💬 /so.nus/ STT (speech to text) for Node with offline hotword detection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
566
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ys

yandex-speech

node.js module for Yandex speech systems (ASR & TTS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vcj

voice-commands.js

Simple wrapper for Javascript Speech-to-text to add voice commands.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago