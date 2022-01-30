Categories
10 Best Node.js Spam Filter Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
das
discord-anti-spam
A simple discord anti spam node.js module to prevent spam on your discord server
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
2.68KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
aa
akismet-api
Nodejs bindings to the Akismet (https://akismet.com) spam detection service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aki
akismet
Akismet API client for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
censorify-it
Censor unwanted URLs, emails and telephone numbers to prevent spam
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
684
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rec
recaptcha
Helps display and validate Recaptchas for node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spa
spamc
Compute the spamassassin spam score of an email from node
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
342
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sd
spam-detection
spam-detection is small light weight npmjs package
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
simple-recaptcha
simple implementation of google's reCAPTCHA
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
spam-check
Node.js web service for checking for spam words
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kse
known-spam-emails
Tiny library to check email addresses against known spam lists
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
