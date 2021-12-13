openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Node.js Solr Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sc

solr-client

A solr client for node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
32.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
sol

solr

Solr module for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sn

solr-node

Simple Solr Node Client Project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
hel

helios

[MAINTAINERS WANTED] Solr client for nodejs

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
989
Last Commit
8yrs ago
nol

nolr

Solr Node Client with ES6 Support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
hel

heliosplus

[MAINTAINERS WANTED] Solr client for nodejs

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
sol

solrjs

SOLR Client for Node

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
hou

houyi

Houyi is a Solr Client built for the modern-day node. It's driven by promises, and a query language similar to that seen on the official elasticsearch node client.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago