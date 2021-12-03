Categories
Best Node.js Solana Smart Contract Libraries
@solana/solidity
Compile, deploy, and use Solidity contracts on Solana
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
@hapi.one/solana-client
Client library for Solana smart contract for #HAPI
BSL-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
