10 Best Node.js SOCKS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
spa
socks-proxy-agent
A SOCKS (v4/v5) proxy `http.Agent` implementation for HTTP and HTTPS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
14.4M
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soc
socks
Fully featured SOCKS proxy client supporting SOCKSv4, SOCKSv4a, and SOCKSv5. Includes Bind and Associate functionality.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
13M
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
proxy-agent
Maps proxy protocols to `http.Agent` implementations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spa
simple-proxy-agent
Simple agent for sending HTTP and HTTPS traffic through HTTP and SOCKS proxies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shc
socks5-https-client
SOCKS v5 HTTPS client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shc
socks5-http-client
SOCKS v5 HTTP client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
30.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ss
simple-socks
Simple SOCKS5 proxy server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
312
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soc
socksv5
SOCKS protocol version 5 server and client implementations for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsp
node-socks-proxy-agent
A SOCKS (v4/v5) proxy `http.Agent` implementation for HTTP and HTTPS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hpt
http-proxy-to-socks
hpts(http-proxy-to-socks) is a nodejs client to convert socks proxy into http proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
767
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
isw
imap-simple-with-socks
Wrapper over node-imap, providing a simpler api for common use cases
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
@sansamour/node-socks
A HTTP,HTTPS,SOCKS4,SOCKS4a,SOCKS5 proxy in node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
