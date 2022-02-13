openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js SOCKS Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

spa

socks-proxy-agent

A SOCKS (v4/v5) proxy `http.Agent` implementation for HTTP and HTTPS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
14.4M
Last Commit
1d ago
soc

socks

Fully featured SOCKS proxy client supporting SOCKSv4, SOCKSv4a, and SOCKSv5. Includes Bind and Associate functionality.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
13M
Last Commit
9d ago
pa

proxy-agent

Maps proxy protocols to `http.Agent` implementations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
7mos ago
spa

simple-proxy-agent

Simple agent for sending HTTP and HTTPS traffic through HTTP and SOCKS proxies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
shc

socks5-https-client

SOCKS v5 HTTPS client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
shc

socks5-http-client

SOCKS v5 HTTP client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
30.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ss

simple-socks

Simple SOCKS5 proxy server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
312
Last Commit
16d ago
soc

socksv5

SOCKS protocol version 5 server and client implementations for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nsp

node-socks-proxy-agent

A SOCKS (v4/v5) proxy `http.Agent` implementation for HTTP and HTTPS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1d ago
hpt

http-proxy-to-socks

hpts(http-proxy-to-socks) is a nodejs client to convert socks proxy into http proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
767
Last Commit
2yrs ago
isw

imap-simple-with-socks

Wrapper over node-imap, providing a simpler api for common use cases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
8mos ago
ns

@sansamour/node-socks

A HTTP,HTTPS,SOCKS4,SOCKS4a,SOCKS5 proxy in node.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago