10 Best Node.js Sitemap Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sit
sitemap
Sitemap-generating framework for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
550K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sit
sitemapper
parses sitemaps for Node.JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sg
sitemap-generator
Easily create XML sitemaps for your website.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
es
express-sitemap
sitemap and robots for Expressjs
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nan
nanositemap
Small sitemap generation utility
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sm
site-mapper
node.js sitemap.xml generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sit
sitemuppet
Basic scraper to retrieve an HTML attribute from web pages, via sitemap.xml
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sg
sitemap-gen
A Node.js sitemap generator from a list of URLs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sss
super-simple-sitemap-generator
Node powered scraper that iterates trough all the internal links of the specified url. It works on CSR pages (React, Angular) with dynamic urls.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webcrawler
A simple tool designed to crawl websites, producing data on what each page links to and what static assets they depend on.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
