openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Shopping API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

shopify-api-node

Node Shopify connector sponsored by MONEI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
796
Weekly Downloads
41.2K
Last Commit
11d ago
ec

express-cart

A fully functioning Node.js shopping cart with Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, PayWay, Blockonomics, Adyen, Zip and Instore payments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
bs

bring-shopping

Node module to mange Bring! shopping lists

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
2mos ago
ena

ebay-node-api

eBay API Client for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
300
Last Commit
4mos ago
enc

ebay-node-client

Ebay NodeJS Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago

google-search-results-serpwow

Scrape and parse Google search results in Node.JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1yr ago

flipkart-scraper

This package will help us to scrape all Flipkart products through Flipkart affiliate API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
nwa

npm-woocommerce-api

Connects NodeJS to the WooCommerce API even though permalink doesnt in active state.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
1a

1sc-api

Node API for 1 Shopping Cart

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit

shoppingplus-adapter

A NodeJS ShoppingPlus API adapter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ne

node-ebay

Ebay node api client

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit