10 Best Node.js Shipment API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pta
parcel-tracker-api
Parcel tracker for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@easypost/api
EasyPost Shipping API Client Library for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-easypost
EasyPost Shipping API Client Library for Node
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hendt/ebay-api
eBay Node API in TypeScript for Node and Browser with RESTful and Traditional APIs. This library aims to implement all available eBay apis.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shippo
Shipping API Node.js library (USPS, FedEx, UPS and more)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
amazon-mws
Amazon MWS NodeJS Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
easypostjs
EasyPost Shipping API Client Library for Node
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
enc
ebay-node-client
Ebay NodeJS Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
usa
ups-shipping-api
An easy to use and well tested interface for interacting with UPS api.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
magento-nodejs-shipment-fix
Magento SOAP API Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shi
shipmentmentor
node.js SDK for ShipmentMentor API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snu
shippo-node-utils
Utils module for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
