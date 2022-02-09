openbase logo
10 Best Node.js SFTP Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ssc

ssh2-sftp-client

a client for SSH2 SFTP

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
541
Weekly Downloads
220K
Last Commit
6d ago
ftp

ftps

FTP, FTPS and SFTP client for node.js, mainly a lftp wrapper.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ssc

ssh2-sftp-client-adi

a client for SSH2 SFTP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
541
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6d ago

gulp-ssh

SSH and SFTP tasks for gulp

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gs

grunt-ssh

SSH, SFTP tasks for Grunt.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
gs

gulp-sftp

Gulp SFTP Deploy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
794
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gsd

grunt-sftp-deploy

Grunt task for code deployment over sftp

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
386
Last Commit
3yrs ago
seq

sequest

Simplified API for SSH and SFTP similar to request.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
1yr ago
sw

sftp-ws

SFTP over WebSockets - client and server package for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
6yrs ago

node-sftp-client

a client for SSH2 SFTP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
wsc

webpack-sftp-client

A plugin for webpack as an sftp client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago