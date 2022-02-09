openbase logo
8 Best Node.js Server User Agent Libraries

@commercetools/http-user-agent

Everything related to the Node.js ecosystem for the commercetools platform.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago

default-user-agent

Default user agent string for Node.js http request

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wc

wikidata-cli

read and edit a Wikibase instance from the command line

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8d ago

proxying-agent

Node HTTP/HTTPS Forward Proxy Agent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nua

nuxt-user-agent

Nuxt.js module for handling User-Agent.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
use

@houshuang/useragent

Useragent parser for Node.js, ported from browserscope.org

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
865
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago

dbacked-agent

The best way to backup and restore your database

GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago

sematext-agent-docker

Sematext Docker Agent - host + container metrics, logs & event collector

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago