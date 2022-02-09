openbase logo
8 Best Node.js SendGrid API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@sendgrid/client

The Official Twilio SendGrid Led, Community Driven Node.js API Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
774K
Last Commit
5d ago

@naturalcycles/sendgrid-client

The Official Twilio SendGrid Led, Community Driven Node.js API Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5d ago
sc

@ntegral/sendgrid-client

Client for the SendGrid v3 Web API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
svn

sendgrid-v3-node

This library allows you to quickly and easily use the Sendgrid API V3 via Node.js.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
ns

node-sendgrid

SendGrid SMTP API library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
10yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago

sendgrid-api

Node Module for SendGrid

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
sgr

sgrid

NodeJS client for the Sendgrid Web API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit