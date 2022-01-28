Categories
10 Best Node.js Search API Libraries
algoliasearch
⚡️ A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
785K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
sagiri
Simple, lightweight, and easy to use SauceNAO API wrapper for Node.JS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
419
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
elasticsearch
Legacy Elasticsearch client library for Node.js and the browser
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
320K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Poor Documentation
2
Performant
google-search-results-nodejs
Google Search Results Node.JS
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fil
@mcabreradev/filter
filter for complex search
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nba
node-bing-api
Node.js module for the Bing Search API (Cognitive Services)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ys
yt-search
search youtube
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
68K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wik
wikijs
Wikipedia Interface for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yts
ytsr
Do anonymous YouTube search requests.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
marklogic
The MarkLogic Node.js Client API
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tsa
torrent-search-api
Yet another node torrent scraper (supports iptorrents, torrentleech, torrent9, torrentz2, 1337x, thepiratebay, Yggtorrent, TorrentProject, Eztv, Yts, LimeTorrents)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
addsearch-js-client
JavaScript client library for AddSearch REST API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
599
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sea
searchitunes
Lightweight node.js module to quickly search Apple's iTunes Store for music, movies, apps, etc.
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
flickr-sdk
Almost certainly the best Flickr API client in the world for node and the browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jws
js-worker-search
JavaScript client-side search API with web-worker support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18.1K
18.1K
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tn
twitter-ng
Asynchronous Twitter REST/stream/search client API for node.js.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gta
google-trends-api
An API layer on top of google trends
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rar
rarbg
A wrapper for RARBG's api in Node
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
google-search
Execute a google search through it's api
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
orc
orchestrate
Orchestrate is a database service. It is a simple REST API that is optimized for queries. Orchestrate combines full-text search, graph, time-series, and key/value.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
strike-api
Strike Search API client in Javascript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
the
thepiratebayapi
TPB Search API
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
fs
facebook-search
A simple Node.js search module for Facebook Graph API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bing.search
Bing Search API client for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
