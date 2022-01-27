openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Scheduling Libraries

node-cron

A simple cron-like job scheduler for Node.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
339K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant

agenda

Lightweight job scheduling for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.5K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Performant
4Highly Customizable

node-schedule

A cron-like and not-cron-like job scheduler for Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
753K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
5Performant
bottleneck

Job scheduler and rate limiter, supports Clustering

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

bree

🚥 The best job scheduler for Node.js and JavaScript with cron, dates, ms, later, and human-friendly support. Works in Node v12.11.0+, uses worker threads to spawn sandboxed processes, and supports async/await, retries, throttling, concurrency, and cancelable promises (graceful shutdown). Simple, fast, and lightweight. Made for @ForwardEmail and @ladjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

batch-cluster

Parallelized and efficient Node.js support for batch-mode child processes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
croner

Trigger functions and/or evaluate cron expressions in JavaScript. No dependencies. Most features. All environments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
817
Last Commit
5d ago

agenda-rest

Scheduling as a Service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6mos ago
frame-scheduling

Asynchronous non-blocking running many tasks in JavaScript. Demo https://codesandbox.io/s/admiring-ride-jdoq0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cron-cluster

A Cluster version of node-cron using redis

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
temporal

Non-blocking, temporal task sequencing. For use with robots built with Johnny-Five

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tempus-fugit

A scheduling and time utilities module that doesn't waste your time

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
822
Last Commit
6yrs ago
posterus

Composable async primitives with cancelation, control over scheduling, and coroutines. Superior replacement for JS Promises.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
543
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
9mos ago
waaclock

A comprehensive event scheduling tool for Web Audio API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2mos ago
scheduling

A enterframe tool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
8mos ago
redular

Node.js event scheduling system powered by Redis keyspace notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago