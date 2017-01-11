openbase logo
10 Best Node.js RSS Libraries

rss

rss

RSS feed generator for Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
864
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rfe

rss-feed-emitter

Super RSS News Feed aggregator written in Node.js and ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rp

rss-parser

A lightweight RSS parser, for Node and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
950
Weekly Downloads
286K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
htm

htmlparser

Forgiving HTML/XML/RSS Parser in JS for *both* Node and Browsers

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
fee

feedparser

Robust RSS, Atom, and RDF feed parsing in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fee

feedme

RSS/Atom/JSON feed parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
fr

feed-read

fetch & parse ATOM & RSS feeds with Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
10yrs ago
fir

funsociety-irc-rss-feed-emitter

Super RSS News Feed aggregator written in Node.js and ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4mos ago
rf

rss-finder

Find rss feeds url

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
1yr ago
riv

river5

A river-of-news RSS aggregator in JS running in Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago