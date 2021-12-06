openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Routing Libraries

qcobjects

Full Stack Javascript Framework for Modern Software Development

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

koa-router

Router middleware for koa.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
626K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

director

a tiny and isomorphic URL router for JavaScript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
193K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
lrm

leaflet-routing-machine

Control for routing in Leaflet

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
cro

crossroads

JavaScript Routes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago

craydent-http

Node module http servers and routing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5mos ago
trr

tiny-request-router

🚀 Fast, generic and type safe router (match request method and path).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

route4me-node

Access Route4Me's logistics-as-a-service API using our Node.js SDK

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
hr

http-routify

Routify is a minimal http routing module for node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago

foxify

The fast, easy to use & typescript ready web framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1yr ago
map

mapleTree

Recursive route tree for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ret

retes

Typed, Declarative, Data-Driven Routing for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
hou

houkou

Teeny tiny router for node and the browser

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
7yrs ago
gr

gram-route

A fast http router for node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit

monument

event based http server for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago

trafficlight

🚦 Flexible NodeJS Routing Decorators for API Routing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ra

restful-api

Node.js RESTful APIs via Convention

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago

pillars

Pillars.js is a modular framework for web development in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
spi

spincycle

Opinionated, reactive message router and ORM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
lan

lanes

Simple, generic, sticky routing for clustered Node.js apps, compatible with:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
pr

pipeline-router

Simplified routing solution for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
dis

dispatchington

Trie-based URL and Method Routing for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

dirext-js

A lightweight routing solution for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
er

e.router

Easy routing in Koajs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
fr

flask-router

Flask-inspired routing system for node.js/connect

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago