10 Best Node.js Routing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
qcobjects
Full Stack Javascript Framework for Modern Software Development
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
koa-router
Router middleware for koa.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
626K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
director
a tiny and isomorphic URL router for JavaScript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
193K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lrm
leaflet-routing-machine
Control for routing in Leaflet
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cro
crossroads
JavaScript Routes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
craydent-http
Node module http servers and routing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
trr
tiny-request-router
🚀 Fast, generic and type safe router (match request method and path).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
route4me-node
Access Route4Me's logistics-as-a-service API using our Node.js SDK
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hr
http-routify
Routify is a minimal http routing module for node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
foxify
The fast, easy to use & typescript ready web framework for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
map
mapleTree
Recursive route tree for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ret
retes
Typed, Declarative, Data-Driven Routing for Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hou
houkou
Teeny tiny router for node and the browser
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gr
gram-route
A fast http router for node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
monument
event based http server for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
trafficlight
🚦 Flexible NodeJS Routing Decorators for API Routing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
restful-api
Node.js RESTful APIs via Convention
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pillars
Pillars.js is a modular framework for web development in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spi
spincycle
Opinionated, reactive message router and ORM
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lan
lanes
Simple, generic, sticky routing for clustered Node.js apps, compatible with:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pr
pipeline-router
Simplified routing solution for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dis
dispatchington
Trie-based URL and Method Routing for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dirext-js
A lightweight routing solution for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
e.router
Easy routing in Koajs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fr
flask-router
Flask-inspired routing system for node.js/connect
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
