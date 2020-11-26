Categories
4 Best Node.js Restaurant API Libraries
doc
documenu
Package to easily use Documenu API. US restaurant menu API With Over 600,000 Restaurants: www.Documenu.com
ISC
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eat
eatstreet
An NPM wrapper for the Eat Street API.
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zj
zomato.js
zomato.js is a simple promise based JS wrapper for the Zomato API
MIT
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
1.04KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
nz
node-zagat
Node module to search for and retrieve associated information from restaurants posted on Zagat.
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
