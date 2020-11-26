openbase logo
4 Best Node.js Restaurant API Libraries

documenu

Package to easily use Documenu API. US restaurant menu API With Over 600,000 Restaurants: www.Documenu.com

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
1yr ago
eat

eatstreet

An NPM wrapper for the Eat Street API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
zj

zomato.js

zomato.js is a simple promise based JS wrapper for the Zomato API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nz

node-zagat

Node module to search for and retrieve associated information from restaurants posted on Zagat.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago