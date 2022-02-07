Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js REPL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ts-node
TypeScript execution and REPL for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
17.3M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
3
Performant
node-pty
Fork pseudoterminals in Node.JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
199K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np
node-powershell
Node.js bindings 🔗 for shell
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
@wdio/repl
Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
737K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
moleculer-repl
REPL module for Moleculer framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lr
local-repl
🐚 Project-specific configuration for the Node.js REPL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
950
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rep
replify
Easily add a REPL to your Node.js app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
node-repl
run a node program but also attach a repl to the same context that your code runs in so you can inspect + mess with stuff as your program is running. node 0.12/iojs and above only
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
ramda-repl
Ramdajs REPL.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rep
replpad
Pipes content of files to a node repl whenever they change to enable a highly interactive coding experience.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tri
triple
REPL for Titanium
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package