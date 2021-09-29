openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Regular Expression Libraries

emoji-regex

A regular expression to match all Emoji-only symbols as per the Unicode Standard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
58.9M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
safe-regex

Detect possibly catastrophic, exponential-time regular expressions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
19.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xregexp

Extended JavaScript regular expressions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.7M
Last Commit
22d ago
is-regexp

Check if a value is a regular expression

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9.9M
Last Commit
4mos ago
ret

Tokenizes a string that represents a regular expression.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
19.5M
Last Commit
4d ago
to-regex

Generate a regex from a string or array of strings.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
18.6M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
regexpu

A source code transpiler that enables the use of ES2015 Unicode regular expressions in ES5.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
91K
Last Commit
1mo ago
issue-regex

Regular expression for matching issue references

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
6mos ago

regex-email

Regular expression for email

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
5yrs ago
isjs

Check your data against regular expressions or known keywords.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago