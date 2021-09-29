Categories
er
emoji-regex
A regular expression to match all Emoji-only symbols as per the Unicode Standard.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
58.9M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
sr
safe-regex
Detect possibly catastrophic, exponential-time regular expressions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
19.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
xre
xregexp
Extended JavaScript regular expressions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.7M
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ir
is-regexp
Check if a value is a regular expression
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9.9M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ret
ret
Tokenizes a string that represents a regular expression.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
19.5M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tr
to-regex
Generate a regex from a string or array of strings.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
18.6M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reg
regexpu
A source code transpiler that enables the use of ES2015 Unicode regular expressions in ES5.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
91K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ir
issue-regex
Regular expression for matching issue references
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
regex-email
Regular expression for email
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
isj
isjs
Check your data against regular expressions or known keywords.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
