10 Best Node.js Reddit API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rs
reddit-simple
Simple Wrapper Over Reddit Public API
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
8
182
1yr ago
nrj
node-reddit-js
Node.js Reddit module that attempts to fully cover the Reddit API.
ISC
DefinitelyTyped
1
3
1yr ago
1.0
1
1
Poor Documentation
rs
@ipmanlk/reddit-simple
Simple wrapper over Reddit public API (no overhead, no auth token)
MIT
Not Found
0
2
2yrs ago
1.0
1
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
rs
@ekliptor/reddit-snooper
🤖 Simple Reddit bot framework for Nodejs.
BSD-2-Clause
Not Found
2
46
4yrs ago
rer
rereddit
A NodeJS wrapper for interfacing with the reddit.com API.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
28
0
8yrs ago
1.0
1
1
Abandoned
rwv
reddit-wrapper-v2
Reddit API Wrapper (NPM Package: reddit-wrapper-v2)
ISC
Built-In
11
25
3yrs ago
sno
snoode
node and browser reddit api library
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
4
reg
reggit
An open source node module used for in-depth Reddit scraping and posting
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
0
node-reddit-wrapper
Node wrapper for Reddit's API.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1
0
1yr ago
ra
@randomlyfish/reddit-api
reddit-api is a small node library that makes it easy to use the reddit api in both the server and client.
MIT
Not Found
1
0
2yrs ago
