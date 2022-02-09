openbase logo
9 Best Node.js Reactive Programming Libraries

rxjs

A reactive programming library for JavaScript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.5K
Weekly Downloads
36.9M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
202
Top Feedback
29Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
17Performant

rx

The Reactive Extensions for JavaScript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
62
Top Feedback

kefir

A Reactive Programming library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
64.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

baconjs

Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
flyd

The minimalistic but powerful, modular, functional reactive programming library in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
s-js

S.js - Simple, Clean, Fast Reactive Programming in Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
768
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
reactorjs

Simple reactive programming without a framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
782
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

most

Ultra-high performance reactive programming

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
frpjs

Functional Reactive Programming Library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago