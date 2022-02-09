Categories
9 Best Node.js Reactive Programming Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rxjs
A reactive programming library for JavaScript
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.5K
Weekly Downloads
36.9M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
202
29
Great Documentation
24
Highly Customizable
17
Performant
rx
The Reactive Extensions for JavaScript
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
62
kefir
A Reactive Programming library for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
64.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
baconjs
Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
fly
flyd
The minimalistic but powerful, modular, functional reactive programming library in JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
sj
s-js
S.js - Simple, Clean, Fast Reactive Programming in Javascript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
768
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
1
Great Documentation
rea
reactorjs
Simple reactive programming without a framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
782
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
most
Ultra-high performance reactive programming
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
frp
frpjs
Functional Reactive Programming Library for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
