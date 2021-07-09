Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Node.js Queue Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@supercharge/queue-datastructure
A queue data structure for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eds
efficient-data-structures
Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qn
queue-nodejs
implemented Queue structure in node js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package