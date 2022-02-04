openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js QR Code Generator Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

qr-scanner

Lightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
jsq

jsqr

A pure javascript QR code reading library. This library takes in raw images and will locate, extract and parse any QR code found within.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
qrc

qrcode

qr code generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
786K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
16
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
3Performant
swi

swissqrbill

Swiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
qi

qr-image

Yet another QR code generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
964
Weekly Downloads
88K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gpi

gpix

Library written in nodejs to generate PIX br-code and qr-code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
10mos ago

qr

A simple NodeJS binding to the libqrencode C library written by Kentaro Fukuchi (http://fukuchi.org/works/qrencode/index.en.html). At the moment, only an encoder is provided. I'm still looking for a suitable library for decoding.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
7yrs ago
qar

qartjs

Generate artistic QR code. 🎨

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ncq

node-circle-qrcode

qr code generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
nq

node-qrious

Node.js module for QR code generation via QRious

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
qd

qcode-decoder

QR Code decoder using Lazar Laszlo's decoder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nl

node-lugentpay

The Bank of Thailand has set up a Quick Response Code (QR code) for payments and transfers. It is based on the requirement of Automatic Identiﬁcation and Data Capture Techniques. It conforms to the International Standard ISO / IEC 18004 and is further dev

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
sq

simple-qrcode

Simple QR Code generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
qc

qr-cairo

Node library for generating qr code images based on cairo library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago