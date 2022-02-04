Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js QR Code Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
qr-scanner
Lightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
jsq
jsqr
A pure javascript QR code reading library. This library takes in raw images and will locate, extract and parse any QR code found within.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
qrc
qrcode
qr code generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
786K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
9
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
3
Performant
swi
swissqrbill
Swiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qi
qr-image
Yet another QR code generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
964
Weekly Downloads
88K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gpix
Library written in nodejs to generate PIX br-code and qr-code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qr
A simple NodeJS binding to the libqrencode C library written by Kentaro Fukuchi (http://fukuchi.org/works/qrencode/index.en.html). At the moment, only an encoder is provided. I'm still looking for a suitable library for decoding.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qar
qartjs
Generate artistic QR code. 🎨
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncq
node-circle-qrcode
qr code generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nq
node-qrious
Node.js module for QR code generation via QRious
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qd
qcode-decoder
QR Code decoder using Lazar Laszlo's decoder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
node-lugentpay
The Bank of Thailand has set up a Quick Response Code (QR code) for payments and transfers. It is based on the requirement of Automatic Identiﬁcation and Data Capture Techniques. It conforms to the International Standard ISO / IEC 18004 and is further dev
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sq
simple-qrcode
Simple QR Code generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qc
qr-cairo
Node library for generating qr code images based on cairo library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package