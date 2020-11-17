openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Progressive Web App Libraries

wpm

webpack-pwa-manifest

Progressive Web App Manifest Generator for Webpack, with auto icon resizing and fingerprinting support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
488
Weekly Downloads
53.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
@hint/configuration-progressive-web-apps

💡 A hinting engine for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
cp

create-pwa

Easily create a progressive web app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
2d ago
man

@pwa/manifest

Create a Web Manifest for Progressive Manifest with a variety of options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
pm

pwa-manifest

Create a Web Manifest for Progressive Manifest with a variety of options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
8mos ago
ip

is-progressive

Check if JPEG images are progressive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
4mos ago
ipc

is-progressive-cli

Check if JPEG images are progressive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago
pmc

pwa-manifest-cli

Cli for Creating a Web Manifest for Progressive Web App with interactive or command mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago

progressive-web-app

Progressive Web App generator plugin for Node Reactor CMS.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago

the_forge

Our groundbreaking, lightning fast PWA CLI tool

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago