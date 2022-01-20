openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Profiling Libraries

pm2

Node.js Production Process Manager with a built-in Load Balancer.

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36.4K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
236
Top Feedback
34Easy to Use
31Performant
27Great Documentation

@opentelemetry/node

OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago

@opentelemetry/sdk-node

OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
72.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

probe.gl

A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
2mos ago
0x

🔥 single-command flamegraph profiling 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
16d ago
mic

Low-level profiling for node.js: squeeze those microseconds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
592
Last Commit
2yrs ago
loo

Performance profiler based on nodetime

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
8yrs ago
pro

A script that makes profiling node.js apps easier.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
pro

Access the V8 profiler from node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ns

Another node profiling tool

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sim

Simple but powerful profiling mechanism to find bottlenecks in your code (Node.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wda

NodeJS agent for WebKit devtools front-end

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago

node-stap

Tools for analyzing Node.js programs with SystemTap. This project is deprecated and not maintained.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
293
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nod

profiling for node.js using v8 natives

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dev

GUI-based debugger, profiler and runtime interface for node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago

genet

Node.js profiling tool

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
spe

Simple lightweight nodejs profiling tool

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago