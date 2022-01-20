Categories
10 Best Node.js Profiling Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pm2
pm2
Node.js Production Process Manager with a built-in Load Balancer.
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36.4K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
236
Top Feedback
34
Easy to Use
31
Performant
27
Great Documentation
@opentelemetry/node
OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@opentelemetry/sdk-node
OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
72.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
probe.gl
A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
0x
0x
🔥 single-command flamegraph profiling 🔥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mic
microprofiler
Low-level profiling for node.js: squeeze those microseconds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
592
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loo
look
Performance profiler based on nodetime
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
profile
A script that makes profiling node.js apps easier.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
profiler
Access the V8 profiler from node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-staphylus
Another node profiling tool
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sim
simpletrace
Simple but powerful profiling mechanism to find bottlenecks in your code (Node.js).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wda
webkit-devtools-agent
NodeJS agent for WebKit devtools front-end
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-stap
Tools for analyzing Node.js programs with SystemTap. This project is deprecated and not maintained.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
293
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodprof
profiling for node.js using v8 natives
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dev
devil
GUI-based debugger, profiler and runtime interface for node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
genet
Node.js profiling tool
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spe
speedsnitch
Simple lightweight nodejs profiling tool
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
