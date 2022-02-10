openbase logo
10 Best Node.js PostgresSQL Libraries

knex

A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
957K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
pg

PostgreSQL client for node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
31
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
8Performant

@supabase/supabase-js

An isomorphic Javascript client for Supabase.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
828
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

postgraphile

Execute one command (or mount one Node.js middleware) and get an instant high-performance GraphQL API for your PostgreSQL database!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
2Easy to Use
2Performant
Postgres.js - The Fastest full featured PostgreSQL client for Node.js

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

@cubejs-backend/postgres-driver

📊 Cube — Open-Source Analytics API for Building Data Apps

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
PostgreSQL client for node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
133K
Last Commit
10d ago
A simple, minimal PostgreSQL session store for Connect/Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
23.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Non-blocking PostgreSQL client for Node.js written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
PostgreSQL client for node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

zipkin-instrumentation-postgres

Zipkin instrumentation for Node.js and browsers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Advanced client for the PostgREST API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
6yrs ago