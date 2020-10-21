Categories
10 Best Node.js Phone Verification API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nexmo
Nexmo REST API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
49.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
authy-client
A complete Authy client with support for TOTP, OneTouch, Phone Verification and Phone Intelligence APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
telesignsdk
The TeleSign Node.js SDK lets you easily integrate with our REST API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ver
verifyr
Verify node.js data in a easy to use chain syntax, supports arrays, objects and strings
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntv
node-twilio-verify
node module for twilio phone number verification
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
telesign
NodeJS SDK for the TeleSign APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
simple-nexmo
A nodejs wrapper for nexmo API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snv
sms-number-verifier
Allows you to spoof SMS number verification.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
get
getsmscode
API client for getsmscode.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ser
serify
Lightweight SMS code validation library for Twilio Verify – Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tpv
twilio-phone-verification
Phone verification using twilio's verify API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nex
nexmoapi
Node.js API for nexmo SMS service.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cloudrail-si
Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ide
identif
🔑 Helper class to verify one's identity via personal channels(SMS, Phone, E-Mail and more!)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
getprove
Prove API wrapper for Node.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
re
ringcaptcha-es6
A Node.js module for communicating with the RingCaptcha API. This code however is customized to use ES6 and Promises
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@shagital/adonisjs-phone-validator
Phone number validator for Adonisjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npt
nodebb-plugin-twilio
Mobile verification for NodeBB using Twilio
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
