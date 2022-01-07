Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js PDF Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pdf
pdfmake
Client/server side PDF printing in pure JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.9K
Weekly Downloads
585K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
9
Easy to Use
8
Great Documentation
4
Performant
pdfkit
A JavaScript PDF generation library for Node and the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
545K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Responsive Maintainers
jspdf
Client-side JavaScript PDF generation for everyone.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.7K
Weekly Downloads
619K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
37
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Hard to Use
2
Buggy
pdfjs-dist
Generic build of PDF.js library.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Poor Documentation
1
Performant
hp
html-pdf
📄 Html to pdf converter in nodejs. It spawns a phantomjs process and passes the pdf as buffer or as filename.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pp
pdf-parse
Pure javascript cross-platform module to extract text from PDFs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
pt
pdf-text
extract text from a pdf as an array of text blocks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
stp
svg-to-pdfkit
Insert SVG into a PDF document created with PDFKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
307
Weekly Downloads
335K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pdf
pdfcrowd
A Node.js wrapper for the Pdfcrowd API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
958
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pff
pdf-fill-form
Fill PDF forms and return either filled PDF or PDF created from rendered page images.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
795
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pm
pdf-merge
Merge multiple PDF Files into a single PDF document
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mp
markdown-pdf
📄 Markdown to PDF converter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pns
@adobe/pdfservices-node-sdk
The Adobe PDF Services Node.js SDK provides APIs for creating, combining, exporting and manipulating PDFs.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fp
fill-pdf
A node module to fill out pdf forms (utf8 compatible).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pdftohtmljs
PDF to HTML (pdf2htmlEX) shell wrapper pdftohtmljs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
318
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodeice
💰 Another PDF invoice generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package