openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Payment API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

stripe

Node.js library for the Stripe API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
907K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
8Performant

razorpay

Razorpay node.js bindings

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
swi

swissqrbill

Swiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago

midtrans-client

Official Midtrans Payment API Client for Node JS | https://midtrans.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

paypal-rest-sdk

node.js SDK for PayPal RESTful APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nb

node-barion

Manage e-payment transactions through the Barion Smart Gateway.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
4d ago
ec

express-cart

A fully functioning Node.js shopping cart with Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, PayWay, Blockonomics, Adyen, Zip and Instore payments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago

paymill-node

Node.JS wrapper for the Paymill v2 API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
8yrs ago

node-yandex-kassa

Node.js utilities to integrate Yandex.Kassa with your app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@singleware/payzen

Rest client for the PayZen API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

42-cent

Node.js multi-gateway payment processing module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
np

node-payments

A simple interface to multiple payment services based on express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago