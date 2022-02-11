Categories
10 Best Node.js Payment API Libraries
stripe
Node.js library for the Stripe API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
907K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
15
Easy to Use
8
Performant
razorpay
Razorpay node.js bindings
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
swi
swissqrbill
Swiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
midtrans-client
Official Midtrans Payment API Client for Node JS | https://midtrans.com
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
paypal-rest-sdk
node.js SDK for PayPal RESTful APIs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nb
node-barion
Manage e-payment transactions through the Barion Smart Gateway.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
express-cart
A fully functioning Node.js shopping cart with Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, PayWay, Blockonomics, Adyen, Zip and Instore payments.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
paymill-node
Node.JS wrapper for the Paymill v2 API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-yandex-kassa
Node.js utilities to integrate Yandex.Kassa with your app
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@singleware/payzen
Rest client for the PayZen API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
42-cent
Node.js multi-gateway payment processing module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
node-payments
A simple interface to multiple payment services based on express
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
