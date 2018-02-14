Categories
10 Best Node.js Operating System Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
iw
is-windows
Returns true if the platform is Windows (and Cygwin or MSYS/MinGW for unit tests)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
20.3M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
getmac
Get the mac address of the current machine you are on via Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
30.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
on
os-name
Get the name of the current operating system. Example: macOS Sierra
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
3.1M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
osenv
Look up environment settings specific to different operating systems.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
7.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nou
node-os-utils
OS Utils - An operating system utility library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cd
current-device
The easiest way to write conditional CSS and/or JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Firefox OS, MeeGo), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
of
os-family
Guess what? It gives you OS family. Whoa!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
243K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
os-service
Run Node.JS programs as native Operating System Services.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
507
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
co
check-os
> Check if the current operating system is what you need
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aou
async-os-utils
OS Utils - An operating system utility library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
