10 Best Node.js OAuth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
po
passport-oauth2
OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
443K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
jsonwebtoken
JsonWebToken implementation for node.js http://self-issued.info/docs/draft-ietf-oauth-json-web-token.html
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
9.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
30
Easy to Use
28
Great Documentation
21
Performant
simple-oauth2
A simple Node.js client library for Oauth2
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
96.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
oau
oauth
OAuth wrapper for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
686K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gra
grant
OAuth Proxy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oau
oauth2orize
OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
por
passport-oauth2-refresh
A passport.js add-on to provide automatic OAuth 2.0 token refreshing.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aoc
axios-oauth-client
OAuth 2.0 client utils for axios
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
o10
oauth-1.0a
OAuth 1.0a Request Authorization for Node and Browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
os
oauth-signature
JavaScript OAuth 1.0a signature generator (RFC 5849) for node and the browser
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-oauth-server
Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oauthd
oauthd - The OAuth Daemon is the open source version of the OAuth.io core
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nos
node-oauth2-server
Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
volos-oauth-common
Key Node.js modules for building production-quality APIs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
op
oauth20-provider
OAuth 2.0 provider toolkit for nodeJS, standalone server and express middleware support
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
