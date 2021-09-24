openbase logo
10 Best Node.js OAuth Libraries

passport-oauth2

OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
443K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

jsonwebtoken

JsonWebToken implementation for node.js http://self-issued.info/docs/draft-ietf-oauth-json-web-token.html

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
9.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
72
Top Feedback
30Easy to Use
28Great Documentation
21Performant

simple-oauth2

A simple Node.js client library for Oauth2

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
96.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
oauth

OAuth wrapper for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
686K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
grant

OAuth Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
oauth2orize

OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
passport-oauth2-refresh

A passport.js add-on to provide automatic OAuth 2.0 token refreshing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
axios-oauth-client

OAuth 2.0 client utils for axios

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
oauth-1.0a

OAuth 1.0a Request Authorization for Node and Browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
oauth-signature

JavaScript OAuth 1.0a signature generator (RFC 5849) for node and the browser

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

express-oauth-server

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

oauthd

oauthd - The OAuth Daemon is the open source version of the OAuth.io core

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6mos ago
node-oauth2-server

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

volos-oauth-common

Key Node.js modules for building production-quality APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
25d ago
oauth20-provider

OAuth 2.0 provider toolkit for nodeJS, standalone server and express middleware support

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
6yrs ago