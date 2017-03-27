Categories
Best Node.js Number Formatting Libraries
num
numeral
A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
813K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
accounting
A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
nfj
number-format.js
Lightweight & Fast JavaScript Number Formatter
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
