Best Node.js Number Formatting Libraries

num

numeral

A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
813K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant

accounting

A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
nfj

number-format.js

Lightweight & Fast JavaScript Number Formatter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago